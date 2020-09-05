https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515278-buttigieg-former-obama-officials-added-to-bidens-transition-team

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense: Critics continue to swipe at Trump over his alleged comments on fallen troops l Trump says he won’t cut funding for Stars and Stripes Trump rips media for soft treatment of Biden: Questions ‘meant for a child’ Poll: 2 in 3 voters say it’s ‘likely’ that people lie when taking political surveys MORE added several former Obama administration officials as well as former South Bend, Ind. mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: ‘He must think we’re all suckers’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden weighs in on police shootings | Who’s moderating the debates | Trump trails in post-convention polls Buttigieg launches his own podcast MORE to his transition team.

According to multiple media outlets, former National Security advisor Susan Rice and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Delegates stage state-centric videos for the roll call Trump fires back at Yates for convention speech: ‘Terrible AG’ Sally Yates appears at Democratic convention to rip Trump travel ban MORE are joining the transition team. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamNo documents? Hoping for legalization? Be wary of Joe Biden On the Trail: Joe Biden, party man Overnight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language MORE (D) and Jeff Zients, former President Obama’s National Economic Council director, will also reportedly join the transition team as co-chairs.

Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn, Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump encouraged to call for calm during Wisconsin visit Trump-Biden race tightens as both sides expect close contest Sunday shows – Democrats target Trump as violence flares MORE (D-La.) and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyThe Hill’s Convention Report: Biden’s big night | Steve Bannon’s fall | Pelosi weighs in on Mass. Senate primary Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Jerome Adams The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Former Rep. Harman says Russia is trying to exploit America; Mylan’s Heather Bresch says US should make strategic reserve in medicines; Trump unveils leaders of ‘Warp Speed’ MORE are also reportedly joining the transition team. Other transition members include Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, and Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy,” former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Del.), who is leading the transition team, told Reuters. “This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one.”

Over the summer Biden announced some members of the transition team, including Yohannes Abraham, who held several senior roles in the Obama administration, and Avril Haines, the former deputy director of the CIA.

Gautam Raghavan, currently chief of staff to Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalA Biden-Harris presidency would largely end oil and gas production Battle looms over Biden health care plan if Democrats win big Progressives look to flex their muscle in next Congress after primary wins MORE (D-Wash.), who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden cannot keep letting Trump set the agenda The 2020 stage is set: character, chaos and the Marx Brothers Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ MORE (I-Vt.) in the primary, is also on the transition team. Biden is also hiring Julie Siegel, who served as a top legal adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocrats unveil plan declaring racism a public health issue How Markey took down a Kennedy Kennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts MORE (D-Mass.).

The Biden campaign and transition team did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

