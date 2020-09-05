https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/05/byron-york-shares-list-of-softballs-so-called-reporters-lobbed-at-joe-biden-ex-journo-ron-fournier-asks-which-question-is-unfair/

If there are any actual journalists left in America, they were embarrassed for their profession during the Joe Biden press event yesterday. From a writer from The Atlantic asking Biden about Trump’s “soul” to the CBS News activist disguised as a reporter who asked the Dem nominee why he wasn’t acting “angrier” at the president, it was a wall-to-wall embarrassment.

Byron York has a list of the softballs disguised as questions that were lobbed at Biden:

Many of the questions for Joe Biden after his remarks today consisted of reporters asking Biden to elaborate on how bad Trump is. A list (not exact quotes): pic.twitter.com/0ixZlVcItz — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020

It was a total joke right from the start:

The first question was from a staff writer for The Atlantic. — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 4, 2020

Actual question from The Atlantic for Biden: “What does The Atlantic article tell you about Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”

Puh-leeze.

The media are simply the PR wing for the Biden campaign at this point https://t.co/WfiUb2mWXj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 4, 2020

Looking forward to some really hard-hitting questions for Biden at the debates https://t.co/xUIqQDKlxp — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 4, 2020

This is not journalism. https://t.co/28gSjZv8KH — Mark Simon (@HKMarkSimon) September 4, 2020

If I tried to make up a spoof list for an SNL skit, they would not be as over-the-top biased as these. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) September 4, 2020

However, ex-journo Ron Fournier — a former Washington bureau chief at the Associated Press — had a question about the questions:

Which question is unfair? — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 5, 2020

Which question wasn’t the softest of softballs?

Are reporters trained in logical fallacies either in J school or on the job? I read so many questions where there are enormous assumptions in the question itself. — B Smith (@bsmith920) September 5, 2020

The ones with implied answers baked in. And every one asked as a result of a paycheck. — Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) September 5, 2020

Very tough questions indeed. — HighWeirdnessPressCorps (@hwpresscorps) September 5, 2020

We don’t doubt that the Biden campaign considered all those questions more than “fair,” which is the whole problem.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

