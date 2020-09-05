https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/09/fitzgerald-video-california-schools-become-leftist-sean-fitzgerald/
The push to make leftist activism a requirement for graduation in the state of California.
Editor’s note: Below is Sean Fitzgerald’s new video, California Schools – ‘Become A Leftist Or Drop Out’, where Sean reveals the push to make leftist activism a requirement for graduation in the state of California. The video was created in conjunction with the Freedom Center’s Stop K-12 Indoctrination campaign. To read our pamphlet on this issue, “Leftist Indoctrination in Our K-12 Public Schools,” click here or order your own copy here.
Don’t miss it!
[embedded content]