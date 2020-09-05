https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/china-space-plane-space-program-gobi-desert/2020/09/05/id/985557

China claims to have successfully launched an experimental spaceplane, which would mark a monumental breakthrough for the nation’s space program, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The rocket-mounted reusable spacecraft known as the Shenlong took off on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China’s Gobi Desert before speeding into orbit.

This mission, which China’s National Space Administration didn’t announce prior to launch, was designed to assess the spaceplane’s technology and “provide technical support for the peaceful use of space.”

China and the United States have clandestine programs to create unmanned, reusable spaceplanes. In 2019, the U.S. Air Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, which looks like a miniature-sized Space Shuttle, finished a 780-day mission in space.

Earlier this year, the United States ditched its experimental spaceplane development program operated by Boeing Co. and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Since at least 2007, China has continued to develop its spaceplane. In 2011, a Chinese outlet reported that Shenlong had performed a suborbital flight.

Media reports from the Friday launch didn’t say whether the flight involved a Shenlong or a new spacecraft, altogether.

