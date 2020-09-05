https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/confirmed-leftist-atlantic-behind-garbage-military-hit-piece-trump-owned-joe-biden-mega-donor/

On Thursday The Atlantic website published a garbage hit piece on President Donald Trump and his alleged hatred of the military and US veterans.

President Trump has done more for the US military than any president in decades. Trump is also the first president in decades who DID NOT start any new wars or send American soldiers into conflict with unwinnable and dangerous restrictions.

The garbage hit piece also comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the amazing RNC convention and the continued leftist riots across the country.

The liberal media and FOX News have been pushing this article that is based entirely on alleged anonymous sources.

The hit piece was immediately debunked.

The Atlantic piece was a false political attack. Instead of Joe Biden trying to win support from our military & police, the fake news media attacks President Trump to try to diminish his obvious love & support for our American heroes. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/IelA5UF6Po — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 4, 2020

More…

John Robert’s just destroyed the fake hit piece that The Atlantic put out to smear @realDonaldTrump yesterday and the rumor our media spread about him not wanting to go due to rain and his hair. The left wing media is a joke. pic.twitter.com/hbRDmbM00o — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 4, 2020

It wasn’t that long ago The Atlantic was bought by Laurene Powell Jobs — a huge leftist and Joe Biden mega-donor.

So it all makes sense now.

Via Jack Posobiec.

And former Obama official Ben Rhodes is on staff there.

This is also an interesting connection to The Atlantic.

National Security Action = Shadow Government

The Atlantic = media and money. pic.twitter.com/6jnuDNvfJv — Cowboyw2b (@ToddWal47945939) September 4, 2020

Joe Biden is incapable of defending himself in his current mental state so look for more crappy hit pieces on President Trump in the coming weeks.

These people will stop at nothing to lord over you.

