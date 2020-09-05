https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/consider-the-source-sarah-palin-recounts-how-she-was-treated-by-the-atlantic/

By now you’ve certainly heard of Jeffrey Goldberg’s piece published in The Atlantic Thursday night featuring four anonymous sources who paint President Trump as disparaging of the U.S. military, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” We think we’re up to 10 sources who’ve gone on the record to counter that portrayal and several more anonymous sources who’ve confirmed the story to those in the press. We don’t think we have one named source yet who confirms The Atlantic’s reporting, though, although that might change.

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin isn’t necessarily coming forward to defend Trump, but she does have a history with The Atlantic that she wants to share for those who’ve forgotten just how politically biased it can be.

The Atlantic holds a special place in my heart. After years bloodied in the media meat grinder – but still resolutely standing – my thoughts on this week’s “news” to consider, considering the source: pic.twitter.com/tQ5R9RDGQ9 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

1) Never, EVER trust anonymous sources. If someone doesn’t have the cojones to go “on the record” or provide hard facts, good chance they’re flat out lying. Cowards. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

2) The Atlantic is the rag that led and pushed fake news that Trig is not actually my son. Deluded with their claim that I faked my pregnancy for political gain, this clan was obsessed with obtaining my private medical records,… pic.twitter.com/HtIBuEYeov — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

2 continued)….they hounded my doctors, they dissected and mocked pictures of my pregnant body. Disgusting, sexist, disheartening. Now, I abhor any explicit disparagement of America’s finest – our military. Personally, it’d be disrespecting my oldest son…. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

and so many other family members, and in general it’d show the disparager unfit to tie our vets’ combat boots. But before agreeing with The Atlantic’s latest claim that our Commander in Chief grossly disrespects our military,… — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

I offer experience showing a biased, intolerant, sexist medium full of left-wing activists, not rational, credible journalists. Consider the source. – Sarah Palin — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 5, 2020

That was Andrew Sullivan who was a Trig-truther, but The Atlantic took his pieces and ran with them, so that’s no excuse. Maybe someone could remind Pete Buttigieg how Democrats and the media treated “John McCain Republicans” and his choice of a running mate.

SPOT ON. — Brian (@o2bclvr) September 5, 2020

