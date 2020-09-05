https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/consider-the-source-sarah-palin-recounts-how-she-was-treated-by-the-atlantic/

By now you’ve certainly heard of Jeffrey Goldberg’s piece published in The Atlantic Thursday night featuring four anonymous sources who paint President Trump as disparaging of the U.S. military, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” We think we’re up to 10 sources who’ve gone on the record to counter that portrayal and several more anonymous sources who’ve confirmed the story to those in the press. We don’t think we have one named source yet who confirms The Atlantic’s reporting, though, although that might change.

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin isn’t necessarily coming forward to defend Trump, but she does have a history with The Atlantic that she wants to share for those who’ve forgotten just how politically biased it can be.

That was Andrew Sullivan who was a Trig-truther, but The Atlantic took his pieces and ran with them, so that’s no excuse. Maybe someone could remind Pete Buttigieg how Democrats and the media treated “John McCain Republicans” and his choice of a running mate.

