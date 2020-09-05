http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FUbb28JKYl8/

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted murderer after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. This is the second convicted murderer arrested for illegal re-entry in this sector in the past two weeks.

Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents observed a man who had just crossed the border from Mexico. The agents identified the man as a 33-year-old Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents transported the man to a screening point for a medical check and criminal background investigation. During the investigation, the agents identified the man as Luis Perez-Gallegos. His criminal history includes a conviction in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for 2nd Degree Murder with a deadly weapon, officials stated. The Florida court sentenced the Mexican national to five years in state prison following his 2006 conviction.

An immigration judge ordered Perez-Gallegos to be removed from the United States. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the man to Mexico in 2011.

Perez-Gallegos now faces federal felony charges for aggravated illegal re-entry after removal as a deported felon. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Two weeks earlier, Del Rio Sector agents assigned to the Brackettville Station received information from Union Pacific Railroad officials about an “unauthorized passenger” on one of their trains near Spofford, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. Agents responded to the train’s location and began a search, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the search of the train, the agents found a man hiding between two rail cars. The agents interviewed the man and identified him as 44-year-old Leonardo Matias Carrasco. The agents determined the Mexican man entered the U.S. illegally. The agents transported the man to the Brackettville Station for medical screening and background investigation.

During a records check, the agents learned that a court in Texas convicted Carrasco for a 1998 murder in Tennessee Colony. The Texas court sentenced the Mexican man to five years in prison. Four years later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Carrasco to Mexico at the Hidalgo, Texas, border crossing.

