https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/cops-swarm-anti-lockdown-protesters-melbourne-freedom-day-rally/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A swarm of more than 1,000 anti-lockdown protesters have descended on Melbourne and clashed with police officers in wild scenes as the ‘Freedom Day’ rally threatens to spiral out of control.

Frustrated activists, furious with Daniel Andrew’s Stage Four lockdown, turned out in their droves to demand the restrictions come to an end, with new coronavirus cases now in the double digits.

Shocking footage shows the horde of protesters, many refusing to wear masks and battling with police, as the city’s CBD was brought to a standstill as traffic was diverted from the area.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

