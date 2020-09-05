https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f54c130c1981470619ef077

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defied mounting calls for a screening system to be introduced to save the travel industry, claiming that backers of the move – now including Labour – had not ‘thought it…

Drawing on a Trumpian playbook of caricature and condemnation, the president’s campaign hopes to chip away at Joe Biden’s lead by presenting Kamala Harris as an extreme California liberal….

Border city leaders explain how Covid-19 restrictions are affecting their communities. …

Boxed in by a progressive tide, the former vice president may be creating an opening for Trump to woo parents of color — and on an issue considered part of President Barack Obama’s legacy. …

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have been embroiled in a row after the dance troupe Diversity took to the stage on Saturday for a routine inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality….

