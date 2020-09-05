https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/criminal-bailed-jail-nonprofit-funded-bidens-staffers-violently-assaults-man-leaves-traumatic-brain-injury-fractured-skull/

Lionel Timms

A 32-year-old accused felon committed another violent assault against an innocent man after being bailed out by the nonprofit funded by Biden’s staffers.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund received $35 million in donations during the George Floyd riots and Biden’s campaign staffers were among the people who made substantial donations.

Lionel Timms was bailed out of jail in July thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund touted by Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Timms was rearrested in August and faces one felony count of third-degree assault — causing substantial bodily harm, after he repeatedly kicked a man in the head.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull and brain bleed all because Kamala Harris and Biden’s staffers helped bail Timms out of jail.

Minnesota CBS reported:

A 32-year-old Minneapolis man, who was bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund in July after an alleged assault, is accused in another assault that left the victim with a traumatic brain injury. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Lionel Timms faces one felony count of third-degree assault — causing substantial bodily harm — in connection to the Aug. 14 incident. The morning of the incident, Timms allegedly punched and kicked a victim in an alley located on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue East. Witnesses reported seeing the victim being kicked while on the ground. Timms was arrested in the early afternoon after the report of a suspicious person, the complaint said. The victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare for a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The victim also needed stitches.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund said Timms’ violent assault against an innocent man is the government’s fault.

“We paid his bail after working to first ensure that Mr. Timms would be provided with housing and other necessary support as Mr. Timms requested,” the Minnesota Freedom Fund said. “Delays in the government’s processing of his release prevented him from receiving that assistance, setting the stage for the subsequent tragedy.”

The Minnesota Freedom Fund says the criminal justice system failed in this case, but it “didn’t do enough to mitigate that damage” by giving Timms the support he needed, reported Minnesota CBS.

Timms is currently in custody and is facing 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

