The New York police department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square on Thursday night.

One video posted on Twitter by a user named DataInput, showed a dark sedan plowing into a crowd of people who were standing in front of the vehicle with bicycles.

Gwynne Hogan, a WNYC reporter, tweeted that the crowd appeared “rattled” but that “most people were able to jump out of the way.”

No one appeared to be seriously injured. The NYPD said on Twitter that the car was not a police vehicle.

