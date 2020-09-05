https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/denver-black-lives-matter-popping-off-mob-blocking-cars-ruining-peoples-night-restaurant-district/

The Democrat Party shock troops were back out on the streets tonight in several American cities causing fear and destruction.

In Denver the BLM mob marched down to the restaurant district and disrupted diners.

The BLM mob disrupted patrons out for the night at suffering businesses.

They don’t care.

They’re blocking drivers.

Even drivers who say they are on their side.

Here’s last week’s bunch of leftist criminals.

These are the filthy punks who got arrested last week in Denver rioting and burning the city for BLM. What’s wrong with this photo? pic.twitter.com/mSpOd1iddQ — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 30, 2020

