http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/b23mrPZ9xJY/

President Donald Trump continued reacting Saturday to the Atlantic story claiming he referred to American fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

“This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, and then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president was referring to the infamous Christopher Steele dossier of salacious, unproven allegations about Trump that were paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Journalists and top-level political figures passed the dossier around during the 2016 election and released it in full after Trump was elected president.

Trump said the Atlantic article was the product of “a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people” to “make up” a bad story.

Current and former officials continue waging war against the article, which was based entirely on anonymous sources. Trump also criticized the story in a press conference on Friday.

“There is nobody that feels more strongly about our soldiers, our wounded warriors, our soldiers that died in war than I do,” he said. “It’s a hoax, just like the fake dossier was a hoax, just like the “Russia, Russia, Russia” was a hoax. It was a total hoax.”

The president urged his supporters to keep fighting the left’s narrative.

“The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win,” Trump wrote. “But they won’t, we will WIN, and have four great years!”:

….This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

