As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake after his shooting by police in Kenosha, Wis., Blake’s father came under fire for some social media posts.

Jacob Blake Sr. wrote anti-Semitic and anti-white posts on Facebook in 2018 and 2019, including Facebook comments that refer to “the Jewish controlled media” and insinuate Jews in Pittsburgh were warned before a synogogue shooting that killed 11 worshipers.

He also expressed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader whose rhetoric includes anti-Semitism, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

Other conservative web sites, including Breitbart and the Washington Times, also reported on the entries, which remain publicly visible.

An Orthodox Jewish news site, Vos iz Neias, also chimed in, asking in a headline: “Joe Biden, Do You Really Want To Meet Such A Rabid Antisemite?”

Many Orthodox voters, worried about the possibility of rising crime, find President Donald Trump’s law-and-order argument compelling, an editor at Mishpacha, a widely read Orthodox magazine, explained in a commentary for Jewish Telegraphic Agency, The Times of Israel reported.

Before updating his followers that his son was alive after being shot by police, Blake’s most recent public post suggested he had tired of Facebook.

“How to log off for good I forgot how,” he wrote in May 2019, The Times of Israel reported.

