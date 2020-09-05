https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-sending-covid-19-positive-students-back-home-is-a-bad-decision_3488936.html

Sending COVID-19 positive students home is not something that universities and colleges can do, according to Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

As autumn is quickly approaching and students are returning back to school, some of the universities and colleges might opt to send students back home if they’ve tested positive for the CCP virus. However, as indicated by Fauci in an interview with NBC, he advised schools not to do so as doing so would be a poor decision.

“Keep them at the university in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students … but don’t have them go home because they could be spreading it in their home state,” said Fauci.

This came after what Deborah Birx, the White House CCP virus response coordinator said on Aug. 31. She warned that students should avoid going home and self-isolate in the college or university, this way, it would keep COVID-19 from being spread to the students’ families, especially with families that have older members, like grandparents. This is especially true if the student hailed from a different state, this would avoid bringing back the CCP virus to their own states.

“It’s really important that you check in with your university presidents to make sure they also have an isolation and care plan for students who become positive, even if they have moved to online. It’s really important that these students are continuously tested, isolated, and cared for and don’t return to their multi-generational households where they could dramatically increase spread, particularly over the Labor Day weekend,” said Birx.

Fauci also stressed the importance of not undoing what had been done in the past few months now that the Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, new hospitalizations, as well as the death rates during Memorial Day as well as the Fourth of July celebrations, according to ABC 13.

“You remember following the 4th of July, following Memorial Day, when people understandably get out and congregate, we’ve had surges,” Fauci said.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends. We don’t want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall. We want to go into that with a running start in the right direction. We don’t want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again,” Fauci said.

