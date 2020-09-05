https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/fraternal-order-police-endorse-trump-including-lodge-bidens-home

The Fraternal Order of Police, one of the nation’s largest law enforcement organizations, on Friday unanimously gave its national endorsement to President Trump’s re-election, while its local lodge in Delaware turned its back on home state son Joe Biden to also support the GOP nominee.

“Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day,” FOP National President Patrick Yoes said in announcing the endorsement. “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

The national FOP, which represents 355,000 officers, endorsed Trump in 2016 but sat out the 2012 race between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama. It last endorsed a Democrat in 1996 when Bill Clinton won re-election.

Also Friday, the Delaware State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police also threw its support behind Trump, snubbing its longtime home state figure Biden.

Lt. Fred Calhoun of the New Castle County Police, the Delaware lodge president, said 8 of the state’s 13 voting lodges supported Trump while the other five abstained mostly for logistical reasons.

Calhoun said police unions in the state have often sided with Democrats on labor issues but that Trump’s unwavering support of law enforcement during a tumultuous era was key to the local endorsement. He noted many local officers remember support Trump gave law enforcement back when he was a private businessman.

“I think the overall factor was the support he (Trump) has given for the law enforcement community and its safety,” Calhoun said. “….Officers know their lives and their wallets on are on the line.”

