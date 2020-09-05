https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/general-michael-flynns-persecution-continues-corrupt-dc-judges-sullivan-gleeson-hold-court-september-29/

The General Michael Flynn case is at the heart of Barack Obama’s attempt to set up and destroy President Trump and have him removed from office.

(The above picture from Sara Carter shows General Flynn and his attorney Sidney Powell and corrupt Judges Emmet Sullivan and John Gleeson)

The persecution of General Michael Flynn continues. The General knew too much and had to be set up and indicted. The Obama gang just cannot let him go.

General Flynn’s family came out with a statement this morning regarding their brother and hero:

Sept 4, 2020 Statement: On This Labor Day Weekend The Flynn Family Gives Thanks To All Of Our Country’s Great Patriots For The Amazing Prayers, Messages & Standing Strong With Us. May This Travesty Of Justice End For Our Brother, America’s Hero, General Mike Flynn-We Fight On🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JEdZ5BKYYJ — Barbara(Flynn)⭐️⭐️⭐️Redgate #WhoLeakedGenFlynn (@BarbaraRedgate) September 5, 2020

Sara Carter reported:

The litany of evidence collected during the investigations led the Justice Department to request a dismissal Flynn’s case. Unfortunately, the request to dismiss the case was politicized by Judge Sullivan, who is overseeing Flynn’s case. He has been fighting the request and accusing Barr of intervening on behalf of Trump. Because of this, Sullivan appointed an amicus curiae, a friend of the court, to argue on his behalf as to why the case should not be dismissed until he reviews it further. Powell fought back against Sullivan’s unusual actions but could not persuade the appellate court last week to order Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn based on the Justice Department’s motion to have his case dismissed. In effect, Flynn and his family have faced an extraordinary ordeal over the past three years that has left the three-star general and war hero depleted of funds and emotionally strained.

The Flynn case is at the heart of Obama’s attempt to set up and destroy President Trump and have him removed from office. Flynn had to be stopped because he knew where the most alarming criminal acts of the Obama Administration likely occurred. Sidney Powell stated that Obama went after Flynn because he was going to audit Obama’s Intel Agencies where billions of off-balance sheet transactions were hidden and covered up.

The corrupt case devised by corrupt agents working with corrupt prosecutors was reviewed by DC outsiders and the DOJ decided to end the case. So corrupt DC judge Emmet Sullivan and the corrupt DC court brought in corrupt and outspoken Judge John Gleeson. Now no one really knows what the hell is going to happen.

Today there was an announcement that the hearing in the case will be held in September:

Flynn update – the DOJ and Flynn have filed a motion to expedite the resolution of the case. The parties “agree that this Court should resolve the pending motion to dismiss with dispatch.” Proposed hearing: Sept. 23, 24, 28, or 29. Full doc: https://t.co/PdMkQRRSXA pic.twitter.com/knYirF1Jtk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 4, 2020

Of course, Judge Sullivan chose the last day possible to hold the hearing:

This railroad job of one of America’s greatest hero’s continues. It is a travesty of justice! Look for more of this in the future if Democrats gain power. They are nothing but street thugs.

