https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/gov-kristi-noem-extends-offer-salon-owner-smeared-pelosi/

(TOWNHALL) In her interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week, Erica Kious was adamant that she did not “set up” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when the Democrat was caught on camera getting a hair blowout in her salon, ESalonSF, which has been shut down for months due to the coronavirus. Speaker Pelosi claimed innocence in a recent statement, insisting that the salon fooled her. She demanded an apology, but Kious said it’s not coming.

Pelosi’s aide, Kious explained, had called a stylist and made the appointment and the appointment was already booked, so there is “no way” she could have set that up.

“I’ve had a camera system in there for five years,” Kious told Carlson. “I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras in as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that’s absolutely false.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

