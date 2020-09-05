http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/PetbfSFgv1Q/grenell-rips-wh-press.php

President Trump has compiled an amazing record of accomplishment. His correction of our course in the Obama years represents a great accomplishment all by itself. Factor in the degree of difficulty raised by the Russia hoax and the record becomes damn near miraculous.

Yesterday the White House hosted the signing of a deal between Serbia and Kosovo brokered by the Trump administration. Building on the administration’s efforts in the Middle East, the deal reportedly includes good news for Israel as well. FOX News reports on the deal in “Trump oversees economic deal that includes Kosovo recognizing Israel, Serbia moving embassy to Jerusalem.”

Richard Grenell is the administration’s special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo. He comments on the deal in the Hill column “Serbia-Kosovo agreement results from Trump’s different brand of diplomacy.”

In a sidebar to the story on the deal, Grenell had a hard time focusing the attention of reporters at the White House briefing on it yesterday. C-SPAN has posted video of the briefing in its entirety here. FOX News reports the sidebar in “Grenell rips journalists for not focusing on Kosovo, Serbia deal: ‘I don’t know if you can find it on a map.’” Below is Grenell’s critique of the assembled White House press corps via Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

