According to Forbes, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson managed to finish the second quarter of 2020 as “the highest-rated program in all of cable news for the first time since the show’s launch, delivering an average total audience of 4.331 million viewers” giving “Tucker Carlson Tonight “the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program — ever.”

As we all know, though, there’s pretty much a weekly effort to get Carlson taken off the air, though advertiser boycotts don’t seem to have slowed him down one bit. Newsweek, however, reports that there’s yet another Change.org petition to pull Carlson, this one inspired by his coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse, and it’s reached 100,000 whole electronic signatures.

Petition to remove Tucker Carlson from Fox News surpasses 100K signatures https://t.co/aZbpX010Sm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 3, 2020

Newsweek reports:

Change.org user “Erika (with a K)” started the petition titled “Remove Tucker Carlson” last week, following the latest bout of controversial statements made by the well-known Republican commentator. Carlson came under criticism after he attempted to explain the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who allegedly shot and killed two people last week during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. … “They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson said. “Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

We do take issue with Carlson for saying looting and rioting accelerated to murder; Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder, but it sure looks like self-defense from the many camera phones that captured the incident.

Not one of whom watches Fox, so that isn’t how this works. — Bill (@BillMo617) September 3, 2020

I’m sure he’s really worried about this. 100k people who don’t watch his show want him removed? — Elle Unmasked (@ElleZee6) September 4, 2020

So? How many of the 100,000 watch Fox News? 100? 10? How many will stop watching? This is irrelevant. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) September 3, 2020

Translation: Meaningless letter that says “We hate Tucker” garners 100,000 signatures online. — Gerald White (@gernwhite) September 4, 2020

100,000 CNN viewers sign petition to remove Fox News presenter. — Dan Watts 🇬🇧 (@Danwatts93) September 4, 2020

CNN wishes those 100,000 people were watching their network instead.

His viewership is what, 4.8M? Sod off. — danander11 (@danander11) September 4, 2020

Absolutely comical. 100k of his 4+ million viewers a night is a blink of the eye. Insignificant. — not fake news medic (@RickSokolnicki) September 4, 2020

Let’s see 100,000 ÷ 4,000,000 = .025% Staggering numbers … remove him immediately! — Mike Close (@freethinkermc) September 4, 2020

That’s pretty weak. 😂 — Lori 🇺🇸 (@loriw77) September 4, 2020

Tucker is the best – no way — Anne Casale (@CasaleAnne) September 4, 2020

He is the best thing on tv or cable by a long shot. — Paulley 🇺🇸 TRUMP2020 🇺🇸 (@slphouston) September 4, 2020

This is news for “Newsweek”. LOL. Good luck. — Offshoreyoce🇺🇲 (@offshoreyoce) September 4, 2020

Breaking: Crazy people try to get Tucker canceled instead of turning the channel. Also breaking: Newsweek writes a story about it like it is actual news. — Scripted (@ScriptedAnon) September 4, 2020

How exciting. How many signatures did it take to get Newsweek removed from America’s mailboxes? pic.twitter.com/gHzbbSkuPy — Belize042 (@belize042) September 4, 2020

Not a one. Newsweak killed itself without an assist. — Phil Hartmark (@hartmark_phil) September 4, 2020

When you’re getting flack you’re over the target. — StopFraud4You (@StopFraud4) September 4, 2020

It is an old story. They go after their most effective opposition. I love Carlson’s reporting. — OregonBadger (@e_muench) September 4, 2020

People are aware that if they don’t like his show they don’t have to watch it… right? — Cory Nuckels (@CoryNuckels) September 4, 2020

Literally shaking — MostlyPeaceful (@Rewind2020Now) September 4, 2020

Will Newsweek do another story on next week’s frail attempt to get Tucker Carlson off the air?

