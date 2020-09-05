https://www.dailywire.com/news/history-professor-who-admitted-she-wasnt-black-had-lied-for-years-wont-teach-this-fall

A history professor at George Washington University will not be teaching this fall semester after she publicly revealed in a blog post that she was not actually black and had been lying about her race for years.

In a statement Friday, officials said the decision to remove Professor Jessica Krug, a “historian of politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora,” from her fall classes was reached so that the university could review the situation.

“Many of you understandably have many questions in the wake of the Medium post by GW faculty member Jessica Krug,” said officials. “While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible.”

The history department released a separate statement, saying the faculty were “shocked and appalled” the professor had “lied about her identity for her entire career.”

“The discipline of history is concerned with truth telling about the past. With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching,” said the history department, which called on Krug to resign from her post.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Krug made her admission in a descriptive 1200-word Medium post titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” in which Krug revealed to have falsely claimed “North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

“I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring. People have fought together with me and have fought for me, and my continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love,” she wrote.

“To say that I clearly have been battling some unaddressed mental health demons for my entire life, as both an adult and child, is obvious,” continued Krug, who suggested she likely developed her false racial identity because of these on-going issues.

“But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives. That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst,” she wrote.

Krug also apologized to those who have trusted her in the past, explained that her politics remain unchanged, and asked that she be cancelled, saying: “I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.”

“There is no way for me to satisfactorily end this statement. This isn’t a confession, it isn’t a public relations move, and it damn sure isn’t a shield,” she said, before concluding: “It is the truth, though.”

