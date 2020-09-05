https://justthenews.com/world/asia/hong-kong-289-arrested-protests-over-election-was-pushed-back-year?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police arrested 289 people Sunday during protests over the government delaying legislative elections in Hong Kong.

Many of the protester were arrested for unlawful assembly, according to The Associated Press.

While the elections were previously slated to be held on Sunday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 pushed back the voting for a year.

Though the official pointed to an increase in COVID-19 cases for the delay, AP reported that some believed the move stemmed from political concerns on the part of Lam’s government that the opposition would get additional seats should the election have been held when planned.

One woman was arrested in the Kowloon district of Yau Ma Tei on charges of assault and spreading pro-independence slogans, the police department said on its Facebook page. It said such slogans are illegal under a newly enacted national security law, AP reported.

