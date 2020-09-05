https://saraacarter.com/hunter-biden-served-china-chinese-military-in-deals-new-documentary-reveals/

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is alleged to have “served” China and its military in the new film “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets,” according to a New York Post exclusive.

The film is based on research by investigator Peter Schweizer and can be viewed on The BlazeTV.

“The deals discussed in the film include a 2015 joint venture between BHR and AVIC Auto — a subsidiary of the state-run Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC), which makes aircraft for the Chinese military — to purchase Henniges Automotive, an American auto-parts maker,” the Post reports.

According to reporting by The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr, BHR only removed Hunter Biden as a board member on April 20 after he earlier pledged to resign from the board “on or by October 31.” Kerr adds that Hunter Biden still holds a 10 percent stake in the firm.

The Biden Family Lines Its Pockets | #RidingtheDragon This explosive documentary uncovers business deals, financial transactions & secret agreements that took place between Hunter Biden’s businesses and the Chinese government, all while Joe Biden was VP https://t.co/vGDaIiJagN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 1, 2020

Click here to read the full Post story.

