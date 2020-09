http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/5kgOFOIPJHM/joe-bidens-america.php

This Trump campaign ad does a great job of linking Black Lives Matter, Antifa, rioters, arsonists and Democratic Party politicians who cheer them on. It is nuclear. I assume this ad and others like it will be seen by tens of millions of voters by Election Day:

The Democrats have no answer.

