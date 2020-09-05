https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JohnMcLaughlin-trump-biden-dnc/2020/09/05/id/985562

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was forced to come out of the basement and do more in-person campaign events because he is losing ground to President Donald Trump in the polls, Trump pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax TV.

“I think the president has had a great month. Ever since Joe Biden signed that unity statement with Bernie Sanders, the socialist unity statement, he’s gone far to the left. picked Kamala Harris as his veep. Their convention was boring. It was negative. They were running down America,” McLaughlin told Saturday’s “America Right Now.”

Meanwhile, the president has been basking in the great economic news recently reported by the federal government. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the United States added 1.4 million jobs in August.

“In contrast, the Republicans had a great convention. The president’s been doing well. What people heard yesterday was that the unemployment rate fell to 8%. So jobs are being created, and he’s getting the economy moving in the right direction while holding the virus in check,” McLaughlin said. “There was a landmark poll in Georgia where he was ahead by 7 points. There was a Rasmussen poll, Rasmussen reports yesterday, 46-46 in Pennsylvania tie.

“The president is doing well. We’re steadily moving up, and it’s a really close race right now, which is why Joe Biden came out of the basement,” “Even though it was rigged yesterday at a press conference where he was taking questions that I think his campaign team wrote for Joe to answer.”

