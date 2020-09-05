https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/05/kamala-harris-covid-19-vaccine-not-trusted-trump-administration/

Imagine running for vice-president of the United States with the Democrat nominee for president. Then that person sits for an interview with the Democrat propaganda wing of cable news for that network’s Sunday morning and admits she is so Trump deranged that she wouldn’t take a COVID-19 vaccination developed during his administration. You don’t even have to imagine it. The interview will run Sunday morning, you can just tune in and watch for yourself.

Kamala Harris taped an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash for Sunday’s State of the Union. It is well-established that Bash is a friendly interviewer for Democrats, especially women candidates running as Democrats. Kamala was so comfortable that she admitted her prejudice towards the scientific community during the Trump administration. She may have thought she was taking a shot at Trump but what she really did was insulting to every scientist working on a vaccine. Of the scientists, she said, “if past is prologue, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined.” Which means any vaccine approved and distributed before the election is suspect. “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.” In the video clip I watched, Dana Bash didn’t even bother to pretend to be surprised by Kamala’s words. Maybe it’s because CNN published a hit piece Thursday claiming Trump is putting pressure on the FDA to get a vaccine to market by Election Day.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she continued in the clip from an exclusive interview airing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET. “I will not take his word for it.” CNN reported Thursday that Trump has pressured administration health officials to accelerate the vaccine’s development in an effort to convince voters of an impending end to the pandemic threatening his reelection. A number of sources familiar with the internal workings told CNN the responsibility feels immense and the environment is akin to that of a pressure cooker.

She may as well have said, “I hate Trump and I’m not taking his stinkin’ vaccine.” She sounds like an anti-vaxxer looking for a reason to not get the vaccine when it becomes available. Wouldn’t a candidate on a presidential ticket, especially a ticket with the top guy being 77 years old, be at the top of the list for those who will be first to get the vaccine? Kamala is saying the scientists are too weak to stand up to the bad Orange Man and be professionals.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said he’d resign before he would accept undue influence in the development of the vaccine. It was Trump, not Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, who put Operation Warp Speed into motion, a public-private partnership devoted to the mission that a vaccine could be developed as quickly (and safely) as possible to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks. Working quickly to produce a vaccine for COVID-19 is one of those items on Biden’s list of things he’d do to fight the coronavirus if he becomes president. Just like the other things on his list, President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are already doing them. Sleepy Joe follows, he doesn’t lead.

“I have to say there has been absolutely no interference,” he continued, adding that he would be “out” if he saw a push for a US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization that he didn’t believe in. And administration health officials have continued to insist that no vaccine or treatment will be approved for use — either through full authorization or an emergency use designation — unless it is safe and effective. “No one is pressuring the FDA to do anything,” Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.

Dr. Fauci says he has no problem with getting a vaccine that was developed during Trump’s time in office. Kamala says she would get the vaccine if Fauci gave his approval because, you know, he can be trusted. Fauci is the darling of the left. Never mind that Fauci has had a few missteps of his own.

“I will look at the data and I would assume — and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the case — that a vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective,” Fauci told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Thursday. “If that’s the case Jim, I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it for my family.” When asked by Bash in the interview airing Sunday if she feels more comfortable hearing those assurances from someone like Fauci, Harris said the nation’s top infectious disease expert has for years “put the public health of the American people as the highest priority in terms of his work, and his reputation and his priority.” Yes. I trust Dr. Fauci,” Harris continued.

Whether a person chooses to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 is their own choice, which goes without saying. It’s like the flu shots we are advised to get before every flu season. I stopped getting them after the last one I got made me sick. But, I’d consider a COVID-19 vaccine because I’m older now and have a suppressed immune system. If my doctor recommended it, I’d likely do it. I think most people look at the vaccine that way. Sane individuals will look at the issue through a personal health point of view, not a political one.

