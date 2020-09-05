https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kamala-harris-not-trust-donald-trump-rushed-coronavirus-vaccine/

(MEDIAITE) Vice presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris says she wouldn’t trust President Donald Trump’s word alone if a coronavirus vaccine were rushed out before election day, telling CNN she would need to see more credible information on safety and efficacy.

Amid concern over the FDA’s decision to potentially approve a vaccine before trials are complete, CNN’s Dana Bash asked Sen. Harris about her confidence in such a vaccine.

“Do you trust that, in the situation where we’re in now, that the public health experts and the scientists will get the last word on the efficacy of a vaccine?” Bash asked.

“If past is prologue, they will not, they will be muscled, they’ll be suppressed. They will be silenced,” Harris said. “Because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he has been a leader on this issue when he has not.”

