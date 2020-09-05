https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/stephen-moore-preceding-months-represent-four-biggest-months-job-creation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As the U.S. economy rebounds following the coronavirus crisis, the last four months have produced historic levels of job creation for the U.S., economist Stephen Moore said Sunday.

“May, June, July and August have been the four biggest months of job creation in the history of the United States. We’ve regained over 10 million jobs in four months,” Moore told John Catsimatidis’s radio program on WABC 770 AM, according to The Hill.

The outlet noted that despite recent reporting that the unemployment rate has further declined it still remains much higher than it was in January.

According to Johns Hopkins University there have been more than 6.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 188,000 deaths in the U.S.

Moore, the author of the book “Trumponomics,” was recently featured during an episode of the John Solomon Reports podcast.

