By John Paluska, Founder of The Daily Fodder

IF YOU SEE HUMAN TRAFFICKING OR SEX TRAFFICKING IN ACTION CALL THE NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING RESOURCE CENTER AT 1-888-373-7888

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania man who led a major sex trafficking ring that included children was sentenced to prison for a host of sex trafficking charges. According to the report, he forced the victims to make accounts on a website titled Backpage, which the FBI has shut down.

According to the Department of Justice, three of the victims were minors, and one 14-year-old victim was a key testimony in taking the leader down. The leader, Miguel Scott Arnold, had 4 accomplices: Tevin Bynoe, Terrence Hawkins, Joshua Guity-Nunez, and Emonie Murphy. All the accomplices were also from Harrisburg.

The FBI shut down the trafficking ring in 2016, but the court battles did not end until recently, when these convicted sex traffickers were finally sentenced. It was thanks to the cooperation between the FBI and law enforcement agencies in the Harrisburg area that the ring was shut down.

There are an unreported number of victims of this ring. However, every member of the ring’s leadership pled guilty of sex trafficking.

The Department of Justice has more:

Arnold and four co-defendants, each of whom previously pleaded guilty to engaging in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, participated in a conspiracy that began in Harrisburg in the fall of 2015, and continued until it was dismantled in August 2016. Arnold and the co-conspirators rented hotel rooms and posted “escort” advertisements and photographs on www.backpage.com, a website that the FBI has since seized and which is no longer operational. Testimony taken at trial demonstrated that Arnold and his co-conspirators would frequently solicit women to engage in prostitution by lying to them about the services that they would be expected to perform. Arnold and his co-conspirators would also target victims who were vulnerable by virtue of their age, financial insecurity, or drug addiction. Testimony at trial indicated that at least three victims of the conspiracy were minors, one as young as 14 years old. Arnold and the others would take the majority of the money made during the course of the prostitution business, and distributed drugs to the women, including heroin.

Good job cleaning up the streets, FBI and boys in blue. The more we shut down, the closer we get to a sex trafficking free society.

