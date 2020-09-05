https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/09/05/legendary-ca-politicianfriend-of-kamala-willie-brown-slams-lorena-gonzalez-over-gig-worker-law/
About The Author
Related Posts
VMAs Go BLM: Rapper DaBaby ‘Sings’ Vile Lyrics Atop Police Car; Fiery Cityscape in Background
August 31, 2020
The Biden Sort-Of Lovefest
April 4, 2019
Kamala Is Making the Same Mistake Clinton Did
August 17, 2020
Despite ‘Inappropriate Touching,’ Women Still Like Biden
April 24, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy