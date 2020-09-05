https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-trump-boat-parades-underway-north-carolina-minnesota-texas-missouri-thousands-boats-video/

Table Rock Lake, Missouri

Saturdays are for Trump boat parades.

Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday in North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas and Missouri.

More than 2,000 boats at North Carolina in Topsail Island!

WATCH:

Reports of over 2,000 boats at North Carolina #TrumpBoatParade in Topsail Island! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/lN2afMiN7d — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 5, 2020

A Trump 2020 boat parade on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Thousands of boats participated and traveled from the Kimberling City bridge to Table Rock dam.

WATCH:

DRONE: A boat parade for @realDonaldTrump on Table Rock Lake near Kimberling City, Missouri. Thousands of boats turned out for the event which went from the Kimberling City bridge to Table Rock Dam. pic.twitter.com/y3PFy7tYWz — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) September 5, 2020

Massive Trump boat parade in Austin, Texas.

Boat parade in Austin, TX🇺🇸🚤 Texas is TRUMP country! pic.twitter.com/vgvwcR2NjL — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 5, 2020

Look at all of those boats on Lake Travis in Texas celebrating President Trump!

Trump supporters are lined up in the blue state of Minnesota on the old Stillwater Lift Bridge above the St. Croix River watching the Trump boat prade!

Wow! Trump supporters in Minnesota are lined up on the old Stillwater Lift Bridge above the St. Croix River watching the Trump boat parade go by 🇺🇸🛥 pic.twitter.com/8F4OzvsEUf — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 5, 2020

Video:

Trump Boat Parade about to start on Lake St. Croix in Minnesota! 🇺🇸⛵️ pic.twitter.com/o4TVShmfIl — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 5, 2020

Huge Trump boat parade on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota!

Wow! An incredible view of today’s boat parade for President Trump on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota 🛥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9erId6PNbY — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile over at Biden’s camp:

