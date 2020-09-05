https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-trump-boat-parades-underway-north-carolina-minnesota-texas-missouri-thousands-boats-video/

Table Rock Lake, Missouri

Saturdays are for Trump boat parades.

Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday in North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas and Missouri.

More than 2,000 boats at North Carolina in Topsail Island!

WATCH:

TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO)

A Trump 2020 boat parade on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Thousands of boats participated and traveled from the Kimberling City bridge to Table Rock dam.

WATCH:

Massive Trump boat parade in Austin, Texas.

Look at all of those boats on Lake Travis in Texas celebrating President Trump!

Trump supporters are lined up in the blue state of Minnesota on the old Stillwater Lift Bridge above the St. Croix River watching the Trump boat prade!

Video:

Huge Trump boat parade on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota!

Meanwhile over at Biden’s camp:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...