https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/michael-mcfaul-wants-to-know-how-president-trump-can-continue-to-serve-as-commander-in-chief-now-that-hes-lost-the-military/

Jeffrey Goldberg’s disputed blockbuster story in The Atlantic about President Trump calling fallen American soldiers “losers” and refusing to visit their cemetery in France has former Russian ambassador Michael McFaul wondering how Trump can continue serving as commander in chief? After all, he’s lost the intelligence community, the state department, and now the military.

Trump has lost the Intelligence Community. He has lost the State Department. He has lost the military. How can he continue to serve as our Commander in Chief ? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 5, 2020

Good answer.

All he has are the people https://t.co/jNJtG5HNbX — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 5, 2020

He hasn’t lost anything. Especially the American people! #Trump2020Landslide — 🇺🇲 Katie Yonke 🇺🇲 (@JKHomestead) September 5, 2020

He ran a legitimate campaign and won the electoral college vote, which, according to our constitution, makes him president. Start accepting reality. — Liz Smith (@elizabethjolley) September 5, 2020

@McFaul “He has lost the military,” says Stanford’s Professor Irwin Corey. — JannyJ922 (@JannyJ922) September 5, 2020

Holy s***, we lost Stanford. — Bizarro Marx (@BizarroMarx) September 5, 2020

Stanford should definitely secede. That’d show Trump. — Belize042 (@belize042) September 5, 2020

What President @realDonaldTrump has lost is our gain. Every American sees in this terrifying clip of Schumer, threatening a POTUS, all that the president could possibly lose are dirty cops the dirty political players at State military leaders who took us to unnecessary wars. pic.twitter.com/8Sx0MOr89o — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 5, 2020

Very telling that they leave out the power of the people… — ⭐️⭐️⭐️EyeVey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EyeVey) September 5, 2020

Not one if those employees were elected. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 5, 2020

Because if the citizens of the United States elect him, those agencies need to accept that he’s their rightful boss, and sets the agenda. If they do not do so, THEY need to be booted – not him. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) September 5, 2020

Trump has lost the community that tried to set him up and take him out before he even took office — Razor (@hale_razor) September 5, 2020

Exactly.

My son is serving this country. He and everyone he serves with is voting for President Trump. — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 5, 2020

He has not lost us. What are you rambling about? He is an incredible CIC! GO POUND SAND! — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 5, 2020

We know he lost some dead weight and some seditious elements of the intelligence community, but has Trump really “lost the military”?

Related:

‘Who wants to tell this dildo?’ Kurt Schlichter takes on horde of blue-checks (and other hyenas) while dismantling The Atlantic https://t.co/YKaBqwJ9vg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

