Jeffrey Goldberg’s disputed blockbuster story in The Atlantic about President Trump calling fallen American soldiers “losers” and refusing to visit their cemetery in France has former Russian ambassador Michael McFaul wondering how Trump can continue serving as commander in chief? After all, he’s lost the intelligence community, the state department, and now the military.
Trump has lost the Intelligence Community. He has lost the State Department. He has lost the military. How can he continue to serve as our Commander in Chief ?
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 5, 2020
The Constitution. https://t.co/2JsZOGrPfk
— jon gabriel (@exjon) September 5, 2020
— Stacey Farr (@martinfan) September 5, 2020
Good answer.
All he has are the people https://t.co/jNJtG5HNbX
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 5, 2020
He hasn’t lost anything. Especially the American people! #Trump2020Landslide
— 🇺🇲 Katie Yonke 🇺🇲 (@JKHomestead) September 5, 2020
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 5, 2020
He ran a legitimate campaign and won the electoral college vote, which, according to our constitution, makes him president. Start accepting reality.
— Liz Smith (@elizabethjolley) September 5, 2020
@McFaul “He has lost the military,” says Stanford’s Professor Irwin Corey.
— JannyJ922 (@JannyJ922) September 5, 2020
Holy s***, we lost Stanford.
— Bizarro Marx (@BizarroMarx) September 5, 2020
Stanford should definitely secede. That’d show Trump.
— Belize042 (@belize042) September 5, 2020
What President @realDonaldTrump has lost is our gain. Every American sees in this terrifying clip of Schumer, threatening a POTUS, all that the president could possibly lose are
dirty cops
the dirty political players at State
military leaders who took us to unnecessary wars. pic.twitter.com/8Sx0MOr89o
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 5, 2020
Very telling that they leave out the power of the people…
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️EyeVey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EyeVey) September 5, 2020
Not one if those employees were elected.
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 5, 2020
Because if the citizens of the United States elect him, those agencies need to accept that he’s their rightful boss, and sets the agenda.
If they do not do so, THEY need to be booted – not him.
— KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) September 5, 2020
Trump has lost the community that tried to set him up and take him out before he even took office
— Razor (@hale_razor) September 5, 2020
Exactly.
— 🦅TXIndependent1836 🦅⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TXIndepndnt1836) September 5, 2020
My son is serving this country. He and everyone he serves with is voting for President Trump.
— Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 5, 2020
He has not lost us. What are you rambling about? He is an incredible CIC!
GO POUND SAND!
— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 5, 2020
We know he lost some dead weight and some seditious elements of the intelligence community, but has Trump really “lost the military”?
