https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/michael-mcfaul-wants-to-know-how-president-trump-can-continue-to-serve-as-commander-in-chief-now-that-hes-lost-the-military/

Jeffrey Goldberg’s disputed blockbuster story in The Atlantic about President Trump calling fallen American soldiers “losers” and refusing to visit their cemetery in France has former Russian ambassador Michael McFaul wondering how Trump can continue serving as commander in chief? After all, he’s lost the intelligence community, the state department, and now the military.

Good answer.

Exactly.

We know he lost some dead weight and some seditious elements of the intelligence community, but has Trump really “lost the military”?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...