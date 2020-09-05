https://justthenews.com/government/mnuchin-says-he-and-pelosi-have-agreed-use-continuing-resolution-avert-government?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have agreed that they will avoid a government shutdown by funding the government with a continuing budget resolution.

Mnuchin during an interview on Fox News Sunday said that he and Pelosi “agreed that we are gonna do a clean” continuing resolution.

Such a move would avert a looming government shutdown by extending funding for a period of time past Sept. 30.

Mnuchin also said that President Trump wants additional stimulus to help the economy recover from the pandemic but policy concerns and cost currently represent points of contention.

“The Speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion dollar deal in advance,” Mnuchin said while advocating for “a more targeted bill now” and additional action in the future if necessary.

Senate Republicans will go ahead with “more targeted” legislation, according to Mnuchin.

