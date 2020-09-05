https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/05/moms-demand-action-responds-to-record-august-gun-sales/

For some reason, gun sales set a new record in August:

NEW: August Gun Sales Up 57% Setting New Record https://t.co/XvLFjll04R — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 1, 2020

But what could be driving such a thing? It’s a real mystery:

2020 is on pace to see the most gun sales in American history. Sales are currently 43% higher than 2013, the previous record holder for the first 8 months of the year. https://t.co/XvLFjll04R — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 1, 2020

According to the report, African Americans and women made up a good chunk of first-time buyers:

“58% of firearm purchases were among African Americans…Women comprised 40% of first-time gun purchasers. Retailers are seeing 95% increase in firearm sales and a 139% increase in ammunition sales over the same period in 2019.”https://t.co/QVjVpVbiRq — Jeff Gill (@Knapsack) August 27, 2020

Oh, the horror! Little old men and women and — GASP — single mothers wanting to defend themselves?

“I’m seeing little old women, little old men in their 70s and 80s buying. They’ve never owned a gun in their lives. I’m seeing single mothers.” Panic buying guns WILL NOT protect Americans from the coronavirus: it will only lead to more violence.https://t.co/eIu6tMbUWJ — Brady_PAC (@Brady_PAC) September 1, 2020

And Moms Demand Action is not happy that moms are taking action:

New data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System found that 3.1 million background checks were conducted in August 2020. That translates to an estimated 1.75 million guns sold — an astounding 58% increase over last August. https://t.co/gbgNJTPBCz — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) September 3, 2020

Boy, 3 months of “defund the police” is really backfiring. Buy guns and ammo.

