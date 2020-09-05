https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/05/moms-demand-action-responds-to-record-august-gun-sales/

For some reason, gun sales set a new record in August:

But what could be driving such a thing? It’s a real mystery:

According to the report, African Americans and women made up a good chunk of first-time buyers:

Oh, the horror! Little old men and women and — GASP — single mothers wanting to defend themselves?

And Moms Demand Action is not happy that moms are taking action:

Boy, 3 months of “defund the police” is really backfiring. Buy guns and ammo.

