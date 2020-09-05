https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-york-times-finally-reports-historic-trump-boat-parades-mock-4-boats-sink-rough-waters-texas/

There have been Dozens of Trump Boat Parades with THOUSANDS of Boaters in the United States the past few months.

On Saturday there were Trump Boat Parades with thousands of boaters in North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas, Missouri, Ohio and Florida.

Earlier today there was a MASSIVE Trump boat parade on Lake Travis in Texas.

The water was choppy and four boats reportedly called for assistance and sunk.

The New York Times reported on the Lake Travis boats in distress.

It was the FIRST TIME The New York Times reported on a Trump Boat Parade.

At least four boats sank at an event promoted as a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, the authorities said. https://t.co/osOlxc0FPO — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020

Doing a search on The New York Times on “Trump Boat Parade” this is what you get…

The New York Times has ignored this historic phenomenon until today.

The NY Times only reported on the Trump boat parades to mock the supporters for losing their boats.

This is why NO ONE trusts the liberal mainstream media anymore.

It’s complete crap.

