FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Colin Kaepernick will be featured in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co. The deal between Kaepernickâ€™s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Company was announced Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Apparently, simply kneeling and disrespecting the American flag and national anthem during NFL pregames every week doesn’t quite deliver the virtue-signaling “social justice” high to players it once did.

So, as is the case with all addictions, players are looking for a new twist to pregame protests. You, know, something with a few more bells and whistles; just to make sure non-woke fans who have gotten used to the same old kneeling routine are still paying attention to the “social injustice” and “white privilege” that permeates their every pore.

If Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has anything to say about it, players are going to do just that. Dallas Cowboys players, at least. Moreover, Crawford suggested Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already given players the go-ahead.

During a Thursday press event, Crawford told reporters he and some of his fellow Cowboy players are plotting to do something memorable that “makes a boom” related to their pregame protest ritual — and that “We definitely have the green light” to do so.

“We definitely have the green light on all that — but, you know, also just trying to find something that’s going to make a boom. It’s not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it. “They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s great. The Cowboys did that,’ and swipe by it. “I think, we want to do something that makes a boom and that’s something that people remember and actually creates some change, and we’ll figure that out.”

A reporter followed up by asking Crawford to clarify what he meant when he said players had “the green light” regarding their protests.

“Just to express our feelings and say whatever we need to say,” Crawford answered, perhaps purposely avoiding mentioning Jones, who on Friday softened his stance on pregame protests.

As reported by Fox Business, the 77-year-old billionaire owner of the Cowboys famously declared in 2018 that the team’s policy called for players to “stand for the anthem, toe on the line.”

With the 2020 season just days away, Jones signaled that he is willing to keep an open mind and work in tandem with players.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag. On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players.”

Jones didn’t say specifically what Cowboys players will be allowed to do or not allowed to do, but he did say whatever happens will “come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward.”

“If our players are there [on the field], they are sensitive to the public and respect what America is as it relates to the flag. I can assure you of that. I would hope that our fans, which I think that they will, will understand that our players have issues that they need help on, and they need help from the majority of America. They need help.”

Whatever Crawford and his Cowboy teammates decide to do to “make a boom” — assuming, as he said, they’ve been given the “green light” to do so — no doubt NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be gleefully cheering them along at every step.

As I reported in June, no one in professional sports has come even close to the level of prostration before Black Lives Matter, “systemic racism,” and former player Colin Kaepernick than has Roger Goodell.

Goodell has profusely apologized to Kaepernick for initially failing to support his protest, declared “Black Lives Matter,” multiple times, and pledged that the NFL will help rid the country of “systemic racism.”

And on it will go into the 2020 season. The question is, what impact will the never-ending protests have on fans? TV ratings?

Particularly if, as Cowboy Tyrone Crawford promises, protesting players are going to “do something that makes a boom”?

Having covered the league and its prostrating commissioner over the summer — and having seen the reaction — I’ll “go out on a limb “and suggest the NFL will continue to dig deeper in an already deep hole.

