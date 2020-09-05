https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-making-headlines-current-trump-unemployment-rate-less-obamas-average-rate-entire-first-term/

The Trump recovery is the greatest recovery on record.

Job numbers released yesterday through the end of August were massive. There was an increase of more than a million jobs ! And the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%, almost 2 points lower than July’s 10.2%!



The Trump White House was again ecstatic with the news from the BLS as you would expect. President Trump tweeted this out:

Great Jobs Numbers! 1.37 Million Jobs Added In August. Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% (Wow, much better than expected!). Broke the 10% level faster and deeper than thought possible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO)

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Trump added 1.37 million jobs to the economy in August. This is great news after the horrendous economic disaster the China coronavirus placed on the economy. Before this, the United States and President Trump were enjoying the greatest economy in US and world history!

Up through February, the US economy had increased with more than 7 million jobs in the three years prior to that time – all under President Trump.



Also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the US unemployment rate dropped nearly 2 points, from 10.2% to 8.4%.

The Trump team released this message:

While Joe Biden continues to root for bad news, the economy maintained its rapid recovery as more and more Americans are returning to work. For the fourth consecutive month, the American economy has added a massive number of jobs in the greatest period of job growth in history. The 1.4 million jobs added in August are 2.5 times the number of jobs created in any single month of the entire Obama-Biden Administration, driving the unemployment rate down again. In just four months, more than 10.6 million jobs – nearly half of the jobs lost to the pandemic – have already been recovered. While the work is not finished, President Trump’s policies positioned us to fight through the coronavirus crisis and reopen faster than doomsayers like Biden predicted. Biden says he would shut down the economy again, despite obvious evidence that we can be safe and get back to work at the same time. Biden would cripple the recovery by raising taxes by at least $4 trillion on more than 80 percent of taxpayers and impose the job-killing Green New Deal on every person, business, and building in the country. He would award work permits to illegal aliens and introduce more competition to Americans trying to get back on their feet. While Biden hopes for economic ruin to buoy his political fortunes, President Trump is leading the nation, working every day to Make America Great Again again.”

Kelly Anne Conway tweeted:

Aug 2020 8.4% unemployment (with pandemic)

Aug 2012 8.1% unemployment (Biden VP, no pandemic) https://t.co/OAsbg6VV2B — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 4, 2020

But it’s even better than that. The current unemployment rate of 8.4% is less than the average rate (9%) for the Obama Administration in their first term at the respective point in the Obama Presidency:

As a matter of fact, the Obama Administration averaged an unemployment rate of 9% his entire first term. The current rate is less than that. President Trump has averaged a rate of less than 5% his entire first term.

Despite Democrats trying to tank their state economies to prevent the US economy from recovering, the current economy is better than Obama’s entire first term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

