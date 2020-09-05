https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-teens-attack-woman-punch-robob

Three teens were caught on video robbing and punching a 74-year-old woman in New York City. NYPD is asking the public to help identify the teens involved in the brutal attack and robbery that happened in broad daylight.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the East Village, a teen snatched a woman’s purse on a busy sidewalk on East 14th Street. Security footage shows the woman attempt to get her purse back from the teen, but then he frantically and viciously spins and punches her in the face. She collapses to the ground. All while there were numerous bystanders nearby.

The teen who had the woman’s purse then drops it, and the group flees the scene, WNYW reported.

“Although the victim sustained bruising and swelling to her face and cuts and scrapes to her hands she refused medical attention,” the NYPD said.

The three suspects, two males, and one female, are black. The NYPD noted that they are all between the ages of 14 and 18.

Last Saturday at around 11 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on an Upper East Side subway platform. A man attempted to rape the woman in the middle of the day with witnesses all around.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical assistance.

The suspect, Jose Reyes, was arrested in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old man was charged with attempted rape, assault, and harassment.

New York City has been plagued by an increase in several violent crimes this summer. On Wednesday, the NYPD released the crime statistics for August and there was a 166% increase in shootings in the Big Apple compared to last year. There were 53 murders in New York City, versus 36 in 2019, a jump of 47%. Robberies were up 4%, and burglaries increased by 22%.

In June, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced that he would be “shifting funds” away from the New York Police Department.

“We committed to move resources from the NYPD to youth and social services as part of our City’s budget,” de Blasio said. The mayor promised that police funding could be cut while still keeping the city safe.

Earlier this week, a shocking video surfaced of a man in Baltimore sneaking up on another man and smashing him in the head with bricks. The victim fell face-first into the sidewalk. In the video, people could be heard laughing about the heinous and seemingly unprovoked attack.

