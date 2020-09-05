https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/nypd-union-calls-democrat-congressional-candidate-1st-class-whore/

(LAW & CRIME) A prominent New York City Police Department (NYPD) union called a New York City Council member and Democratic Party congressional candidate as a “first class whore” in response to his criticism of the department on Friday afternoon.

Ritchie Torres currently represents a portion of the Bronx on the council and is all-but certain to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District after the 2020 general election. The district is considered the most Democratic in the entire country.

On Friday morning, Torres stood behind a lectern and effectively endorsed the idea that the NYPD has mounted a work slowdown over the past few months in response to sustained racial justice protests, citing a decline in gun-related arrests.

