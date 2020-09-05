https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/osama-bin-ladens-niece-comes-trump-2020-says-accosted-grocery-store-wearing-maga-hat/

The niece of Osama Bin Laden is all in for President Trump in 2020. Noor Bin Laden told The New York Post that Obama and Joe Biden allowed ISIS to proliferate and spread to Europe.

President Trump protects America and by extension, Europe, by his policies to eradicate radical Islamic terrorists.

Noor said she was accosted in a Swiss grocery store for wearing a MAGA hat.

Via The New York Post:

Another 9/11-style attack may be just around the corner if Joe Biden is elected president, warns Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Sept. 11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told The Post in her first-ever interview. Bin Ladin (whose branch of the family has always spelled their name differently than her infamous uncle) lives in Switzerland but said she considers herself “an American at heart.” A full size US flag hung in her childhood room at age 12 and her dream vacation is an RV trip across America. The stunning, Swiss-born bin Ladin says she is all in for Trump in 2020, calling the election the most important in a generation. “I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”… Noor, who said she regularly wears a “Make America Great Again” hat (and occasionally a Trump bedtime onesie), has had to confront many Trump-haters on her side of the Atlantic. During a recent trip to the grocery store while wearing the iconic red cap, Noor was accosted.

