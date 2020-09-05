https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/president-trump-orders-federal-agencies-to-stop-spending-money-on-training-employees-on-critical-race-theory-and-white-privilege/

We’ve featured the work of Christopher F. Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, a couple of times on Twitchy. At first, he was passing along leaked documents from U.S. Treasury Department diversity training that insisted that white employees “struggle to own their racism” and accept their “unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility.” Teaching the course was Howard J. Ross, who has billed the federal government $5 million for diversity training over the past 15 years.

Next, Rufo helped uncover training at Sandia National Laboratories, the country’s premier nuclear research lab. There he received leaked documents about a three-day reeducation camp for white males, with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing “white male culture.”

Last week, Rufo received leaked documents from FBI workshops on intersectionality.

This week, Rufo appeared with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to give a summary of what he’s learned about these government training sessions:

We all know President Trump watches Fox News (sorry, Brian Stelter), and it looks like word of all of these government re-education programs has reached him. The president has directed the Office of Management and Budget to root out these “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions” and starve them of funding.

Russ Vought, director of the OMB, writes in a letter to the heads of federal agencies:

In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil. In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these un-American propaganda training sessions.

“Diversity training” has become quite a racket for people like “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo since the Black Lives Matter movement kicked back into high gear, but it looks like the federal government won’t be writing any more checks.

That’s frightening that the curriculum is for higher education administration.

Does anyone believe this training actually helps in any way, other than to line the pockets of the trainers?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...