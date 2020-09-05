https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/president-trump-orders-federal-agencies-to-stop-spending-money-on-training-employees-on-critical-race-theory-and-white-privilege/

We’ve featured the work of Christopher F. Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, a couple of times on Twitchy. At first, he was passing along leaked documents from U.S. Treasury Department diversity training that insisted that white employees “struggle to own their racism” and accept their “unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility.” Teaching the course was Howard J. Ross, who has billed the federal government $5 million for diversity training over the past 15 years.

Next, Rufo helped uncover training at Sandia National Laboratories, the country’s premier nuclear research lab. There he received leaked documents about a three-day reeducation camp for white males, with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing “white male culture.”

Last week, Rufo received leaked documents from FBI workshops on intersectionality.

SCOOP: The @FBI is now holding weekly “intersectionality” workshops. Let me say it plainly: critical race theory is a toxic, pseudoscientific, and racist ideology that is taking over our public institutions—and will be weaponized against the American people. Time to fight back. pic.twitter.com/N40HJAdTmT — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 28, 2020

I am filing a public records request to expose the content, trainings, and materials in the FBI’s “intersectionality” programs. The FBI has tremendous power and if it is corrupted by critical race theory, it could be turned against political enemies—and undermine our republic. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 28, 2020

I will fight against critical race theory in every public institution in America. I will take on the FBI, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department, and the nuclear weapons labs. I am everywhere. I am relentless. I will be victorious. ⚔️ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 28, 2020

HR depts in every organization have to be purged of indoctrinated leftist, politically-correct-espousing representatives of the so-called marginalized and socially unjust. A day with HR is like another day of Festivus airing of grievances. — Brian Walker❌⭐️⭐️⭐️✝️ (@BrianDotWalker) August 28, 2020

I guess all those gender and ethnic studies graduates must have gone into HR. — Diane Mega Dittoes WWG1WGA (@DianeCva) August 29, 2020

WHAT????!! Who’s paying for this?? How did this get to the FBI? Why are they accepting this?? — ElleEricson (@ElleEricson1) August 28, 2020

You’re paying for it. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 28, 2020

This week, Rufo appeared with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to give a summary of what he’s learned about these government training sessions:

Our visiting fellow @realchrisrufo‘s tireless investigative work has exposed just how far the radical left has pushed critical race theory—and how this ideology is being weaponized against the American people. Watch: pic.twitter.com/MmvfUtcNlL — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) September 3, 2020

We all know President Trump watches Fox News (sorry, Brian Stelter), and it looks like word of all of these government re-education programs has reached him. The president has directed the Office of Management and Budget to root out these “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions” and starve them of funding.

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020

THANK YOU! — K8thann (@k3rdann) September 5, 2020

Russ Vought, director of the OMB, writes in a letter to the heads of federal agencies:

In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil. In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these un-American propaganda training sessions.

“Diversity training” has become quite a racket for people like “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo since the Black Lives Matter movement kicked back into high gear, but it looks like the federal government won’t be writing any more checks.

Bravo! Now apply this to Higher Ed! — TheAlephNull (@ChthonicHydra) September 5, 2020

President Trump should double down on the ban on Critical Race Theory by defunding all colleges that teach divisive racialized courses. None of these classes are applicable in any practical sense except to indoctrinate students into leftism. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Great news. Now please do public schools. We are already being subjected to this type of ‘training’ as staff in the MN public schools👇🏻! https://t.co/F5xgqPIfnl — 𝐿𝒾𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓉𝓎✯ (@WETHEPEOPLEUS76) September 5, 2020

Anyone contracted through this “diversity inc.” for “bias training” should be immediately blacklisted from federal contracting in the future. — PΛЯIΛBㄥΣ 指揮官 (@Pariable) September 5, 2020

Now get after every sector that receives federal funding. — Tigerdroppings Farks (@TD_Farks) September 5, 2020

Here is my assignment for a PhD course in Higher Education Administration… 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ya58tlGL4l — TennesseeAubie (@TennesseeAubie) September 5, 2020

That’s frightening that the curriculum is for higher education administration.

I applaud this step and warn that this ideology is very crafty with manipulations of language. It would be my strongest advice to add intersectionality to the list, and if a more formal document is prepared, to reject “positional” understandings of identity. — James Lindsay, too dangerous for the NYT (@ConceptualJames) September 5, 2020

President Trump’s decision to ban Critical Race Theory could not come at a more important time than when America is being divided along racial lines. It is the first, and perhaps boldest step against fighting leftist indoctrination and the destruction of the Republic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Critical Race Theory is poisonous and evil. But it is not drivel. It is carefully concocted to divide. And to make people hate themselves and others. And it works. — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) September 5, 2020

That is a great idea. As a 24 year government employee I was sick of those training sessions. — Rick Davis (@pastorrick6) September 5, 2020

Omg thank you! This is a solid step in the right direction — Race Gardner (@RaceJGardner) September 5, 2020

Next, address the psychological harm inflicted upon children through this training. — 🦞ANTONIOTTI🦞Anti-Racism(tm) is racism (@townerman1) September 5, 2020

The OCR (Office for Civil Rights) shamefully allows this racially divisive and abusive ideology to be taught in schools to the psychological detriment of young children. — 🦞ANTONIOTTI🦞Anti-Racism(tm) is racism (@townerman1) September 5, 2020

Do you know they start this training in pre -K. You need to check out the teachers associations. We were told in college we had to get subscriptions to certain magazines or journals all of whom were left leaning. I refused, didn’t go over well. — Vonn (@yphillips135) September 5, 2020

@realchrisrufo Congrats, Chris, for your months-long yeoman’s work exposing the pervasive spread of critical race theory throughout the federal govt. As evidenced, above, you secured the attention of the Trump WH to affect a swift correction in policy. 😇 — Raymond Díaz Aragón (@RayDiazAragon) September 5, 2020

Does anyone believe this training actually helps in any way, other than to line the pockets of the trainers?

