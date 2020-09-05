https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-orders-end-to-un-american-critical-race-training-of-federal-employees

In an executive cease and desist order, the Trump administration is cutting off taxpayer dollars that fund “critical race theory” and “white privilege” training of federal employees that “seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.”

“The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over,” Russell Vought, the Trump-appointed director of the Management and Budget Office (OMB), tweeted Friday evening.

The OMB will soon issue detailed guidance on implementing Trump’s directive. Meanwhile, all agencies are ordered to identify all contracts or spending related to propaganda efforts that teach or suggest that “the United States is an inherently racist or evil country” or that any race or ethnicity should be vilified.

All agencies should also move to discern available avenues within the law to cancel these identified contracts and withhold federal dollars.

In a memorandum titled “Training in the Federal Government,” the president’s Executive Office directed department and agency heads to halt all taxpayer-funded propagandising of federal employees immediately.

“It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought wrote to subordinate leadership.

The memo cited examples in press reports in which workers were subjected to seminars that taught its participants that “virtually all White people contribute to racism,” scolded white staffers for “benefitting from racism,” and further claimed that racism is embedded in meritocracy despite America being the land of opportunity.

The letter accused this training of running “counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception” and engendering “division and resentment within the Federal workforce.”

“We can be proud that as an employer, the Federal government has employees of all races, ethnicities, and religions. We can be proud that Americans from all over the country seek to join our workforce and dedicate themselves to public service. We can be proud of our continued efforts to welcome all individuals who seek to serve their fellow Americans as Federal employees,” Vought continued. “However, we cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.”

Vought noted that Trump and his administration are “fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States” as the president has a “proven track record of standing for those whose voice has long been ignored and who have failed to benefit from all our country has to offer.”

“[Trump] intends to continue to support all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed,” the director emphasized.

“The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government,” Vought signed off.

This comes as a new campaign for the president in the ongoing culture war against woke leftists alleging that systemic and institutional racism exist in America.

Government-led initiatives have undermined progress over the course of human history. Just last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which is an independent agency of the federal government, planned to terminate the use of “offensive” terminology for cosmic objects in a politically correct effort “to identify and address systemic discrimination and inequality in all aspects of the scientific community.”

NASA moved to no longer refer to planetary nebula NGC 2392 as the “Eskimo Nebula,” which accurately resembles a person’s head surrounded by a parka.

“‘Eskimo’ is widely viewed as a colonial term with a racist history, imposed on the indigenous people of Arctic regions,” NASA wrote. The term Eskimo is believed to be of Algonquin origin.

NASA also argued against the usage of “Siamese Twins Galaxy” to refer to NGC 4567 and NGC 4568, a pair of spiral galaxies found in the Virgo Galaxy Cluster, separated by 52 million light years and in the process of colliding with one another. Moving forward, NASA will only use official International Astronomical Union designations.

Recently, journalist Chris Rufo revealed that employees at the US’ premiere nuclear research lab were being subjected to reeducation on white privilege and critical race theory. These revelations led the Department of Energy to investigate how much of their funding to Sandia Labs was going to these retreats and courses. An employee who spoke out against the indoctrination was put on involuntary leave.

Trump’s executive action does not touch other levels of government championing the racial sensitivity movement. In July, Seattle instructed the city’s white employees to “undo their whiteness” in a conducted diversity training session, titled “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.”

