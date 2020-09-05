https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/presidentialcampaign-kanyewest-election/2020/09/05/id/985566

Kanye West loaned his own presidential campaign $6.8 million, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) report, The Hill reported.

The report shows West has funded his campaign practically on his own, collecting only $11,000 in outside money.

West has paid $5.9 million on consultants and still owes more than $1.2. million in debt.

$4.4. million has gone to helping to get spots on ballots throughout the country. So far, the rapper is on ballots in 11 states.

The records also show much of his spending has gone to paying GOP strategists. West’s campaign paid nearly $1.3 million to Atlas Strategy Group, an organization led by well-known Republican operative Gregg Keller.

But he’s also paid $2.6 million consulting firm Millennial Strategies, which has worked with Democrats in the past.

If he stays in the race, West won’t have to file another report until October.

West has said he’s “not denying” his presence in the race could hurt Biden.

A Politico-Morning Consult national poll from August revealed West had pulled in only 2% support from likely voters and Black voters. While that number is small, it turned out to be the difference that helped Trump win several key states in 2016.

