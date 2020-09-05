https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-press-conference-softball-questions

Joe Biden fielded questions on Friday, his second press conference this week, after going a month without answering questions from reporters. However, the media didn’t exactly press the Democratic presidential candidate.

Critics, as well as President Donald Trump, took note that reporters tossed easy softball questions to Biden.

What are the details?

Many of the questions presented to Biden at Friday’s press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, were about Trump.

In reference to The Atlantic article that made the accusations against the president using four anonymous sources, Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere opened up the press conference by asking Biden, “What does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”

Talking about the report, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Biden, “There are people out there who are supporting you or are inclined to not vote for the president who would be inclined to say, ‘Why isn’t Joe Biden angrier about all of this?'”

ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce asked Biden about President Trump’s comments this week about testing the system by voting in-person as well as using mail-in ballots if the vote is not initially tabulated.

Biden was also asked his opinion on QAnon conspiracy theory supporters and why President Trump hasn’t rejected it.

“I’ve been a big supporter of mental health,” Biden responded. “I’d recommend that the people who believe it maybe should take advantage of it while it still exists in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre. Totally bizarre.”

CNN’s MJ Lee brought up Trump’s comments about Biden wearing a mask.

On Thursday at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump asked his supporters about Biden’s use of face masks, “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?”

“He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security,” Trump continued. “If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I’d say: ‘This guy’s got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down.'”

Lee asked the former vice president, “I wonder if you worry that this kind of language that comes from the president of the United States can deter some Americans who are tuning into him to not wear masks?”

Conservative commentators noticed how the media was treating Biden with kid gloves, including Fox News contributor Byron York.

BlazeTV host Mark Levine fired out on Twitter, “Shameless corrupt media and shameful pathetic Biden.”

“Pathetic performance by reporters at Biden press conference today,” said Fox News political analyst Brit Hume. “One softball question after another. Biden, though at times halting and unclear, was more forceful than usual.”

“The media are simply the PR wing for the Biden campaign at this point,” The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro stated.

“Whether you like the former vice president, dislike him, whether you like President Trump or dislike him, these were decidedly friendlier questions than the president ever enjoys,” Fox Business host Neil Cavuto said according to the Washington Examiner.

Mark Hemingway, senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, wrote, “A text from a friend watching the press conference: ‘Who are asking Biden these questions?? It’s like watching someone make sure a 3 year old wins CandyLand.'”

“4 years of ‘but her emails’ taunts worked,” said Washington Examiner executive editor Phillip Klein. “Reporters are worried that if they ask Biden a challenging question they’ll be heckled as ‘complicit’ by the people whose opinions they care about.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “These are partisan Dem operatives NOT journalists!”

President Trump slammed the media for the softball questions given to his political opponent, saying the inquiries were “meant for a child.”

“I watched the interview with sleepy Joe Biden and … you didn’t ask questions like that,” Trump said at a press briefing on Friday night, reported by The Hill. “They were like, meant for a child. Those questions were meant for a child.”

“Smiles on faces of reporters — not like you and you,” the president said to reporters in the briefing room. “They were smiles on the reporters. What do you think? Take a look at those questions that they asked him. They were not meant for a grown-up, they were meant for a child.”

“I look at that and I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “And then I watch Biden getting asked questions that are really meant for a child to answer, anybody could answer. And I look at the level of question that you people ask. I mean honestly, it’s disgraceful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

