At a press conference earlier this week that included President Trump’s new coronavirus adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that his state will “never do any of these lockdowns again” – a lead other states could follow after months of peddling ‘pandemic’ fear:

Gov. DeSantis has been advocating for a “full spectrum” approach in dealing with the crisis while being hit hard by critics for appearing to side with Trump too much.

Atlas supported Gov. DeSantis’ comments on lockdowns throughout the presser, emphasizing the importance of continuing to protect those with the highest risk. He has previously called for ending lockdowns and has also stated that waiting for a vaccine before ‘opening’ up more sectors of society is not necessary.

Several data points were shared on the negative impact lockdowns have had on the general population, as well as the lower risk posed to students heading back to school:

In the month of June, of people age 18-24, 25% had reported serious thoughts of suicide;

At one point during the crisis, two-thirds of scheduled cancer screenings were not completed;

Younger people, especially those attending primary, secondary school or college, statistically have a much lower risk of developing symptoms and becoming infected with COVID-19.

“The point of all these things are to save lives. Not document asymptomatic people who are low risk,” Atlas said.

It should be noted that, according to his resume, Atlas has connections to the pharmaceutical industry, having served in the past on several advisory boards, including for Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi.

Sanofi is actively developing a vaccine and has received federal grant funding under the banner of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” project.

Watch the full press conference held on Monday in Florida:

Atlas, a former Professor and Chief of Neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, has already been attacked in the media for pushing what the Washington Post called a ‘controversial’ herd immunity strategy.

Others in the medical community have praised him since being added to the task force.

READ MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire Coronavirus Files

