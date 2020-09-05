https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/riot-declared-100th-day-portland-violence-police-attacked-molotov-cocktails?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police declared another riot early Sunday as Portland, Ore. reached a grim milestone of 100 days of violence with Molotov cocktails and rocks tossed at officers.

One protester was captured on social media video being helped by officers after his feet caught fire.

“Portland Police note that persons on Southeast Stark are engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm This is a riot,” the Portland Police Department tweeted shortly after midnight EDT. “Police are giving announcements to disperse People are throwing Molotov cocktails.”

A few hours later, the police reported other violent behavior. “People in this crowd have repeatedly thrown rocks at vehicles and police throughout the night,” the department tweeted.

The Oregonian reported the violence got so bad Saturday night and into Sunday morning that police used tear gas for the first time this month.

Here are some of the tweets from police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

