Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday called out the Washington Post for a guest opinion column he said is threatening Americans with violence unless Joe Biden wins the presidential election in a landslide.

Not only is the newspaper trying to “frighten” voters into opposing the president, “they’re threatening you,” he said.

“Guaranteed violence unless Biden wins in a landslide.”

Under the headline “What’s the worst that could happen?” the Post this week ran a piece by Rosa Brooks, a professor at Georgetown University.

She’s the convener of the Transition Integrity Project, which describes itself as a bipartisan group of more than 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders, academics, journalists, polling experts and former federal and state government officials formed out of concern about potential disruptions to 2020 United States presidential election and transition by the RNC.

Limbaugh explained that Brooks built a series of “war games,” gathered contributors and then imagined what would happen in a range of election scenarios.

“A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power,” Limbaugh said of the results. “Every other scenario that she war-gamed involved street-level violence and political crisis.”

He said the implication is that peace will come after months of unrest only if Biden wins in a landslide.

“And what they want you to believe is that you’ll just help get rid of Trump and all this other stuff will go away, that they’ll open up the restaurants in New York and they’ll open up California and they’ll stop whatever they’re doing in Washington and Oregon, and everything will go back to normal if you elect Biden,” he said. “Also implied in this, what you’re supposed to infer, is that if Trump wins reelection, this stuff’s only gonna get worse. It’s up to you, it’s up to you, America. Do you want your country constantly in chaos? Do you want the radical left taking over? If you do, then you just keep supporting Donald Trump.

“They’re just coming right out and telling you now that if Biden does not win, and in a landslide, meaning it better be doubtless, it better be no question about it, if Biden doesn’t win in a landslide, then your country is going to be violent, violent, violent 24/7. And they published this at the Washington Post, which means they stand behind it.”

Limbaugh said the message is: “Biden has to win and in a landslide. Otherwise there is peace for nobody.”

“It’s preposterous. Everything that we have seen says it will be the other way around,” he said. “It’s the Biden team that is being violent now. It’s the Biden team, it’s the Democrat team that is engaging in riots and looting and destruction. There’s no reason that will change if Biden loses.

“Anyway, I just want you to know that they are still out there doing everything they can so frighten you into voting against Trump. … Now they’re threatening you.”

