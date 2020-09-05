https://www.dailywire.com/news/schaeffer-donald-trump-the-second-most-arrogant-president-since-2008

The New York Times, as part of their on-going effort to show that they have completely abandoned journalism for advocacy, ran the transcript of President Trump’s RNC Convention speech. But their in-house photographer Doug Mills was allowed to add a little caption underneath his photo. “Giving a speech in turns self-congratulatory and alarmist, the president said that if given the chance, Joe Biden would be ‘the destroyer of American greatness.’” Interesting choice of words for a mere photo that should speak for itself. “Self-congratulatory”? “Alarmist”? This is not a presentation of facts, rather this is opinion. And it is one of the many examples of how obsessively anti-Trump bias seeps into the non-editorial sections of once great and trustworthy newspapers.

Considering the source, one should not be surprised at Mills’ choice of words. The “self-congratulatory” label especially is in line with the media narrative that Trump is a “narcissist. I’ll save everyone the suspense: he is. The Donald would have admitted it himself years ago, when he was still the toast of the media/entertainment circles who so despise him now, well before being elevated to the loftiest office on the planet by doing it his way.