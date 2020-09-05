https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/05/sen-ted-cruz-drops-the-mic-on-journalist-who-asked-why-joe-biden-wasnt-angrier-at-president-trump/
As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York posted a list of all the questions that were asked of Joe Biden Friday to prove what a bunch of softballs were lobbed at the Democratic nominee, including the opening question about Biden’s feelings on President Trump’s “soul.” There was also the question — well, not really a question, but more campaign advice — about why Biden is holding his temper and isn’t angrier with Trump.
Sen. Ted Cruz saw a clip of that last bit of campaign advice from the press and summed up Biden’s media lapdogs perfectly:
When puppies are excited, sometimes they will try to hump your leg. Apparently, journalists do the same thing. https://t.co/801XjIp96q
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020
And it’s only going to get worse the closer we get to the election. Let’s hope the debate moderators can control themselves a little better.
