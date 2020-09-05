https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/several-boats-sink-multiple-distress-trump-boat-parade-texas/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Several boats have sunk and multiple are ‘in distress’ at a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis, Texas, authorities said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said it’s responding to ‘many boats in distress’ on the lake located 20 miles northwest of Austin.

Authorities said they have received calls from throughout the parade route including Paradise Cove, West Beach, Point Venture and Hurst Creek, according to KVUE.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as of 3pm, local time.

